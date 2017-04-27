Xplore Technologies Corp. (XPLR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:XPLR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xplore Technologies Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xplore Technologies Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:XPLR) opened at 1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $21.28 million. Xplore Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.35.

Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:XPLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Xplore Technologies Corp. had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xplore Technologies Corp. will post ($0.27) EPS for the current year.

In other Xplore Technologies Corp. news, CEO Philip S. Sassower sold 25,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $51,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip S. Sassower sold 38,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $79,613.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,085 shares of company stock valued at $336,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Xplore Technologies Corp.

Xplore Technologies Corp. (Xplore) is engaged in the development, integration and marketing of rugged mobile personal computers (PCs). The Company’s rugged tablet PCs are designed to withstand various conditions, such as extreme temperatures, driving rain, repeated vibrations, dirt, dust and concussive shocks.

