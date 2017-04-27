Xcerra Corp (XCRA) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $10.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XCRA. B. Riley lowered Xcerra Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcerra Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xcerra Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xcerra Corp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Xcerra Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) opened at 9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.76 million, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.28. Xcerra Corp has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm earned $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. Xcerra Corp had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 4.52%. Xcerra Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcerra Corp will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/xcerra-corp-xcra-stock-rating-lowered-by-craig-hallum-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcerra Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Xcerra Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 61,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcerra Corp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcerra Corp by 6.9% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 100,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcerra Corp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 173,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcerra Corp Company Profile

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcerra Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcerra Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.