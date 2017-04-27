Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy's operation is subject to stringent environmental legislations which call for additional expenditures. Rising debt levels of Xcel Energy is a concern, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio presently higher than the industry average. Fluctuating demand due to uncertain weather patterns and strict environmental legislations remain causes of concern. Xcel Energy’s long-term investment plans will strengthen its operations and help it to serve its expanding customer base in a more reliable and efficient manner. The company is also benefiting from improving economic conditions in its service territories. The company is focused on expanding its renewable generation assets and lowering its carbon footprint.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on XEL. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) opened at 44.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.09.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, Director James T. Prokopanko purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,976,000 after buying an additional 90,176 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 226,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

