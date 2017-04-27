Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $131.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Resorts’ shares have outpaced the Zacks classified Gaming industry in the past six months. The company’s strong brand recognition and improved non-gaming revenues bode well. Further, its properties in Las Vegas should continue to cash in on the favorable trends of improving employment rate and positive tourism numbers in the region. However, revenues at Wynn Macau have been mostly declining over the past few quarters due to the Chinese government’s anti-graft corruption drive. Despite the improving gaming trends in Macau, it will take some time for the region to return to its former glory as concerns related to the sustainability of revenues from the VIP market linger. Meanwhile, Wynn Palace is poised to witness increased visits from tourists and leisure gamblers over the long term. Estimates have been stable ahead of its Q1 earnings release and the company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Instinet cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.36 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.80 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts, Limited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.51.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 125.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $127.20. Wynn Resorts, Limited also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,604 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical volume of 586 put options.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other Wynn Resorts, Limited news, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,262.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 10.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,543 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

