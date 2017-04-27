Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Receives $112.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.63.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts, Limited from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr cut Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Aegis upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.80 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,262.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,549 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 2.5% in the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 0.08% on Monday, hitting $125.29. 724,067 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited also was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,604 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 586 put options.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 5,683.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

