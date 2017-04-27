Woodstock Corp Decreases Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 124.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 181.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $161.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.08. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $185.71. Boeing also saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,945 put options on the company. This is an increase of 249% compared to the average volume of 4,287 put options.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Boeing had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 239.48%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post $9.35 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Woodstock Corp Decreases Position in Boeing Co (BA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/woodstock-corp-sells-975-shares-of-boeing-co-ba-updated.html.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.71 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.43.

In other Boeing news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $580,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total transaction of $17,022,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,827 shares of company stock worth $34,170,203 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.