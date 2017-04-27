Wolseley plc’s (WOSYY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc restated their hold rating on shares of Wolseley plc (NASDAQ:WOSYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

WOSYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolseley plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Wolseley plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Wolseley plc (NASDAQ:WOSYY) opened at 6.365 on Friday. Wolseley plc has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Wolseley plc Company Profile

Wolseley plc is the holding company of the Wolseley Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordic, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

