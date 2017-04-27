WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated their sell rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.43) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Beaufort Securities raised WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.62) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 201.81 ($2.58).

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) opened at 232.556 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.40 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.06. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 168.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 250.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s previous dividend of $1.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Paula Vennells acquired 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,823.30 ($38,127.46). Also, insider Neil Davidson purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £30,080 ($38,455.64).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

