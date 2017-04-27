William Hill plc (WMH) Insider Ruth Prior Buys 33,612 Shares

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) insider Ruth Prior bought 33,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £99,155.40 ($126,764.77).

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) opened at 292.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.30. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.50 billion. William Hill plc has a 12-month low of GBX 235.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 353.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from William Hill plc’s previous dividend of $4.10.

WMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.99) target price on shares of William Hill plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($4.13) price target on shares of William Hill plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. AlphaValue reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 361 ($4.62) price target on shares of William Hill plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised William Hill plc to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 306.29 ($3.92).

About William Hill plc

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including sports betting, casino, poker sites and other gaming products along with telephone betting services.

