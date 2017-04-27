Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Express Scripts Holding Company’s FY2019 Earnings (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company’s FY2020 earnings at $8.47 EPS.
Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm earned $24.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESRX. Vetr upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.36 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Express Scripts Holding Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.16.
Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $165,016.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $791,895.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Express Scripts Holding Company during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About Express Scripts Holding Company
Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.