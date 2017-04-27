Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company’s FY2020 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm earned $24.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Express Scripts Holding Company’s FY2019 Earnings (ESRX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/william-blair-comments-on-express-scripts-holding-companys-fy2019-earnings-esrx-updated.html.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESRX. Vetr upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.36 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Express Scripts Holding Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.16.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $165,016.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $791,895.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Express Scripts Holding Company during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.