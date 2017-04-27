William Blair Comments on Chubb Ltd’s FY2017 Earnings (CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2018 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $145.00 price target on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) traded down 0.12% during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,279 shares. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. Chubb has a 1-year low of $116.65 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 24,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $3,462,617.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,341,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 19,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $2,678,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,108 shares in the company, valued at $28,198,247.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chubb by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,510,000 after buying an additional 996,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chubb by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,857,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,528,000 after buying an additional 1,147,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,482,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,948,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chubb by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,424,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,681,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,114,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

