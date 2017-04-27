Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000 million. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 51.13 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,691,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,910,000 after buying an additional 702,319 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,210,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 193,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,884,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after buying an additional 47,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

