Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $34.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Willdan Group an industry rank of 72 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) opened at 29.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $246.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company earned $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $969,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Tipermas sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $280,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,622.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 141,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

