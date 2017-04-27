BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Sell Rating for Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

WFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr raised shares of Whole Foods Market from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.01 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Foods Market from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $27.00 price target on shares of Whole Foods Market and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Foods Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whole Foods Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.98.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 36.35 on Wednesday. Whole Foods Market has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whole Foods Market will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Sell Rating for Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/whole-foods-markets-wfm-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Whole Foods Market’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

In other news, Director John Elstrott sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $136,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Minardi sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $60,387.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $796,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,595,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,694,000 after buying an additional 137,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,600,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,783,000 after buying an additional 255,462 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,462,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,854,000 after buying an additional 866,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter valued at $165,510,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 85.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after buying an additional 2,152,964 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Foods Market Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Foods Market Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.