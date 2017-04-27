Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) received a $28.00 price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

WFM has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Whole Foods Market from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.98.

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) traded up 0.80% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,862,401 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. Whole Foods Market has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Whole Foods Market had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Whole Foods Market’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Whole Foods Market’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

In other Whole Foods Market news, Director John Elstrott sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Minardi sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $60,387.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $796,182 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 0.3% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 1.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

