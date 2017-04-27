Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $271,588,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,855,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,781,000 after buying an additional 3,358,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,274,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,739,000 after buying an additional 3,327,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,448,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,790,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 1,710 call options.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Vetr raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.63 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $4,926,510.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,973,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

