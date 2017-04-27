Western New England Bancorp Inc (wneb) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:wneb) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) traded up 0.236% on Thursday, reaching $10.625. The company had a trading volume of 37,219 shares. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.271 and a beta of 0.43.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business earned $16.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director William D. Masse sold 21,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $203,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Picknelly sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $165,692.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,080. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/western-new-england-bancorp-inc-wneb-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-03.html.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.