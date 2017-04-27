Rodman & Renshaw Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Copper and Gold Corp (WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rodman & Renshaw in a research note issued on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) traded down 6.88% on Monday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,430 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $141.68 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Western Copper and Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/western-copper-and-gold-corp-wrn-earns-buy-rating-from-rodman-renshaw-updated.html.

Western Copper and Gold Corp Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of the Casino mineral property. The Company’s operations are mainly directed towards the acquisition, exploration and future development of resource properties in Canada. The Company’s Casino Project is a copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit and is located in Yukon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.