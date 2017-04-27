Rodman & Renshaw Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Copper and Gold Corp (WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rodman & Renshaw in a research note issued on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) traded down 6.88% on Monday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,430 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $141.68 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Western Copper and Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
Western Copper and Gold Corp Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of the Casino mineral property. The Company’s operations are mainly directed towards the acquisition, exploration and future development of resource properties in Canada. The Company’s Casino Project is a copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit and is located in Yukon, Canada.
