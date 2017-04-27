Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) opened at 49.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.03 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/western-alliance-bancorporations-wal-buy-rating-reiterated-at-keefe-bruyette-woods-updated.html.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $155,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Merrill Wall sold 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,020,615.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,781.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,439 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 73.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.