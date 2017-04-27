Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (ERH)

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSE:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSE:ERH) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 125 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

About Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (the Fund), formerly Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

