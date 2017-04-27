Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WFC. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/wells-fargo-co-wfc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-evercore-isi-updated.html.

In other news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Sanger purchased 58,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,013,364.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.