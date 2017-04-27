Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on WFC. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $59.99.
Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
In other news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Sanger purchased 58,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,013,364.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.
