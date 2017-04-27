Weir Group Plc (The) (WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weir Group Plc (The) (NASDAQ:WEGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
WEGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weir Group Plc (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Weir Group Plc (The) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weir Group Plc (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Weir Group Plc (NASDAQ:WEGRY) traded down 5.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged. Weir Group Plc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.30.
About Weir Group Plc (The)
