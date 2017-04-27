Weir Group Plc (The) (WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weir Group Plc (The) (NASDAQ:WEGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WEGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weir Group Plc (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Weir Group Plc (The) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weir Group Plc (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Weir Group Plc (NASDAQ:WEGRY) traded down 5.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged. Weir Group Plc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/weir-group-plc-the-wegry-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Weir Group Plc (The)

