Weatherford International Plc (WFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Weatherford International Plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $6.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International Plc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $34,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 328,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $80,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 318,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFT. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International Plc by 9.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 0.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 20,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International Plc by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) opened at 5.74 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $5.64 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Weatherford International Plc has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.34. Weatherford International Plc also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 69,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 17,875 call options.

About Weatherford International Plc

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

