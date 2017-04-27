Wealthfront Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 155.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 35,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 170,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,815,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 53.77 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $77.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wealthfront Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/wealthfront-inc-buys-21617-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.88 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In related news, Director Lamberto Andreotti sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,810,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 952,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,733,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 12,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,501 shares of company stock worth $10,690,203. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.