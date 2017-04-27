Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) opened at 51.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $893.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.65. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post $2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 68,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company is a holding company of The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly (the Bank), a Rhode Island chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

