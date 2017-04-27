Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company earned $117.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.21%.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) opened at 34.65 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Roy M. Whitehead sold 27,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $931,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,112.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAFD. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

