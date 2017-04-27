Walt Disney Co (DIS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in a report published on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $124.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. Vetr lowered shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company earned $14.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,283,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,013,903,000 after buying an additional 2,122,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,148,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,558,951,000 after buying an additional 3,579,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 18,485,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,716,534,000 after buying an additional 422,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,183,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,003,124,000 after buying an additional 101,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

