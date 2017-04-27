Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Lifted to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Vetr cut shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 75.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. Wal-Mart Stores has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $75.77.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $211,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,752,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $320,418,144.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $476,044,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,585,041 shares of company stock worth $1,110,035,611 in the last 90 days. 51.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,714,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,026,451,000 after buying an additional 2,011,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,297,797 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,878,000 after buying an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,932,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,561,000 after buying an additional 623,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

