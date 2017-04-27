Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wal-Mart Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. Wal-Mart Stores reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wal-Mart Stores.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $74.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wal-Mart Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.15. 5,331,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $75.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,667,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $264,012,022.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,408,072.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $320,418,144.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,044,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,035,611. 51.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

