Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDR. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) opened at 17.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.99. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.76 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 11.86%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/waddell-reed-financial-inc-wdr-given-hold-rating-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,133,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,185,000 after buying an additional 2,114,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,561,000 after buying an additional 1,714,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,620,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,596,000 after buying an additional 490,116 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 23.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,581,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,713,000 after buying an additional 297,039 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,514,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,547,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.