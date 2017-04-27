WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.10.

Several brokerages have commented on WBC. Barclays PLC set a $123.00 price objective on WABCO Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of WABCO Holdings in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised WABCO Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WABCO Holdings in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on WABCO Holdings from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $297,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in WABCO Holdings by 1,228.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Inc acquired a new stake in WABCO Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in WABCO Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in WABCO Holdings by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) traded up 1.04% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.93. 63,476 shares of the company were exchanged. WABCO Holdings has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24.

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. WABCO Holdings had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 9.34%. WABCO Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings will post $5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

