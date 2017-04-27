vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) opened at 5.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $54.47 million. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

In related news, Director Paul G. Savas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,827.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial.

