Headlines about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voya Prime Rate Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 63 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) opened at 5.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Voya Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

WARNING: “Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.37” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/voya-prime-rate-trust-ppr-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-37-updated.html.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust seeks to achieve this objective by investing, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in United States dollar denominated floating rate secured senior loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.