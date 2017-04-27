Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) opened at 24.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company’s market cap is $682.58 million. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $689,264.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $121,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 872,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 149,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 98,075 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 635,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 588,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

