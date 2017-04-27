Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Short Interest Update

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,007,063 shares, a growth of 0.0% from the February 28th total of 1,006,974 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 181.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $235,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) traded down 0.54% during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.25. 116,044 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $758.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $69.06 and a 12 month high of $128.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.
Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.
