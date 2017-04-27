Virtu Financial (VIRT) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) have been trending positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Virtu Financial earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) opened at 15.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.43. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.91 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $1,562,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 395,970 shares of company stock worth $6,199,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/virtu-financial-virt-getting-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.