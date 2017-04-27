Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.50) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VM. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.28) price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective for the company. Numis Securities Ltd cut Virgin Money Holdings PLC to an add rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.73) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 377 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 385.15 ($4.92).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) traded up 0.24% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 332.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,134 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.47 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 318.91. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 196.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 379.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/virgin-money-holdings-plc-vm-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

In other Virgin Money Holdings PLC news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 47,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £158,787.32 ($203,000.92).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.