Victoria PLC (VCP) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. FinnCap currently has a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCP. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Victoria PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Whitman Howard reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 462 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Victoria PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) traded up 0.32% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 476.00. 68,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 452.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 386.26. The stock’s market cap is GBX 433.00 million. Victoria PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 202.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 490.00.

About Victoria PLC

Victoria PLC is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of flooring products. The Company’s principal activities are the manufacture, distribution and sale of floorcoverings. Its segments include UK and Australia. It manufactures wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, underlay and flooring accessories.

