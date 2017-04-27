Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Viacom worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) opened at 43.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.33. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $46.72.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. The firm earned $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several research firms have commented on VIAB. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Sunday. FBR & Co increased their target price on Viacom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Viacom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.99.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

