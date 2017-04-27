Vetr Inc. Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) to Buy

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $95.10 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRN. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) opened at 96.07 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $16.61 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 46.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $300 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Vetr Inc. Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) to Buy” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/vetr-inc-lowers-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-to-buy-updated.html.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,301,611.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,292,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,842.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $8,781,208. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 619,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,283,000 after buying an additional 127,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,750,000 after buying an additional 83,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,702,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,648,000 after buying an additional 650,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.