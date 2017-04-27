Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Lowered to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has $48.92 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JWN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,677 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.01. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $138,802.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,140,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,757,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel F. Little sold 7,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $348,955.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,200.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock worth $888,010. 7.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $476,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $243,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 75.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

