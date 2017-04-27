Mona Jean Jasinski Sells 17,359 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) insider Mona Jean Jasinski sold 17,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.20, for a total transaction of C$854,062.80.

Mona Jean Jasinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Mona Jean Jasinski sold 840 shares of Vermilion Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total transaction of C$42,050.40.

On Thursday, March 30th, Mona Jean Jasinski sold 4,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) opened at 47.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.69 billion. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.23.

About Vermilion Energy

