Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Receives $54.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.98 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $1,610,119.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $543,333.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,786,879 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd now owns 31,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 97,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,893,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) opened at 47.36 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post $3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

