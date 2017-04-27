Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at Gabelli dropped their FY2017 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst S. Dluzhevskiy now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. Gabelli also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2018 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. Verizon Communications's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) traded down 1.193% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.795. 7,171,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.651 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $56.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,742,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $30,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,461.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $603,133.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,879. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

