Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritex Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) opened at 28.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. Veritex Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Veritex Holdings had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business earned $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Veritex Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Veritex Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/veritex-holdings-vbtx-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-06-updated.html.

Veritex Holdings Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state chartered bank, provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.