Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a news impact score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 83.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm earned $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Verisk Analytics to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Frank J. Coyne sold 50,053 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $4,182,929.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,650.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva F. Huston sold 1,267 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $101,334.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

