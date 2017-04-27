Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $305,700.00.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $490,300.00.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 1,066 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $46,744.10.
Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) traded up 1.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,944 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 59.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Evercore ISI cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.
