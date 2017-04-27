Vedanta Resources plc (VED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 825.71 ($10.56).

VED has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Vedanta Resources plc to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.59) to GBX 800 ($10.23) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Vedanta Resources plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.15) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Vedanta Resources plc from GBX 1,030 ($13.17) to GBX 1,090 ($13.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.94) price target on shares of Vedanta Resources plc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on Vedanta Resources plc from GBX 950 ($12.15) to GBX 850 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED) opened at 689.5531 on Monday. Vedanta Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 341.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,112.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 797.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 865.51. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.91 billion.

Vedanta Resources plc Company Profile

Vedanta Resources plc is a natural resources company, which is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and oil and gas. The Company produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, and commercial power. Its operations are located in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, Ireland, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

