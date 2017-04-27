Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Earning Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) have been trending positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Varian Medical Systems earned a news impact score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 61 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) opened at 90.06 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business earned $655 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

WARNING: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Earning Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/varian-medical-systems-var-given-media-impact-score-of-0-26-updated.html.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $355,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $878,037.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,148.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.