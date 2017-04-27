CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s previous close.

VNDA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $21.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) opened at 15.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $676.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,030,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 996,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 899,358 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 496,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

